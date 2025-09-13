Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 342,653 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $109,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

