Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $98,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16,177.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 892,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,219,408.09. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,371 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,715 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

