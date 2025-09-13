Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $86.93 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Badger Meter worth $86,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $177.82 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average is $212.51.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

