Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Avery Dennison worth $105,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

