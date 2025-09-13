Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,282 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $92,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,340,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 152,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,083 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 314,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $179.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

