Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 40,304 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,304 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Affirm by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 320,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $40,022,707.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,268. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,260,497 shares of company stock valued at $101,241,354 in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 639.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

