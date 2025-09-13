Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

