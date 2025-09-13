Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

