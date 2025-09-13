Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $17.89

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Zacks Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,984,197.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,017,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,658,878.69. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,975.05. This represents a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,650,067 shares of company stock valued at $44,110,755. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,675,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 279,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.