Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.5882.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Brinker International Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:EAT opened at $153.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brinker International by 105.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

