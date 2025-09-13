Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,646 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

