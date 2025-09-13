Bridger Management LLC Buys 51,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

