Belmont Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Belmont Capital LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 581,797 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 13.6% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

