Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

