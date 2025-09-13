Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $467,864,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

