Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.04.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $625.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.01 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

