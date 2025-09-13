Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.