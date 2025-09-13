Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,272.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,457.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,415.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

