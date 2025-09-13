Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,955.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,967.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

