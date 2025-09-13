AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,989,000 after buying an additional 949,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,915,000 after buying an additional 567,196 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,593,000 after buying an additional 193,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 414,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

