AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,975,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,572 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,106,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

