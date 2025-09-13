AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $100,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 522.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in AECOM by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,096,000 after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 299,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

