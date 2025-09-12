Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000,000 after acquiring an additional 812,389 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $135.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

