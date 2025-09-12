UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.6%

UMH opened at $15.29 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This represents a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $25,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,905 shares in the company, valued at $159,074.30. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,149 shares of company stock worth $2,165,532. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

