Trustco Bank Corp N Y Acquires 144 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

