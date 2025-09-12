Millennium Management LLC Acquires 361,364 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,377,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,009,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,508.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 287,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269,857 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:FMS opened at $25.29 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

