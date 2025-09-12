Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,417 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,812.8% in the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $959.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $883.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $980.53.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

