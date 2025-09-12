InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12,728.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $324.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.29 and a 12 month high of $325.82.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.