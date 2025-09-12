Evercore ISI Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $260.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

