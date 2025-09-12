Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

