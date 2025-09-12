Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 22.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,295,688.45. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $367,271.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

