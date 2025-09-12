Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,810 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $71,494,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 192,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,173 shares of company stock valued at $594,733. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

