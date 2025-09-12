Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in V2X were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 3,403.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V2X presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

