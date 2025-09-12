Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 1,330 Public Storage $PSA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 2.2%

Public Storage stock opened at $295.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.67.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.