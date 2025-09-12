Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 5,350 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,376.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

