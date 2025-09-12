AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

