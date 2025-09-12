Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter worth $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 365.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter worth $2,495,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 73.4% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.29.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $400.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.61. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $148.02 and a 52-week high of $410.00.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

