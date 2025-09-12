5,031 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

