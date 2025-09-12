4,989 Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,509,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

