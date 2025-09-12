2,600 Shares in Natera, Inc. $NTRA Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Natera by 32.8% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 755,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 810,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $500,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,714,287.85. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

