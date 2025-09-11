WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
WizzFinancial Price Performance
WizzFinancial stock opened at GBX 16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. WizzFinancial has a 52-week low of GBX 16 and a 52-week high of GBX 45.
WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 129.74%.
WizzFinancial Company Profile
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
