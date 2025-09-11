Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in August

Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 663,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wi-LAN in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wi-LAN Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Wi-LAN has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Wi-LAN had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 million.

Wi-LAN Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Recommended Stories

