Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target Cut to GBX 510 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 to GBX 510 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 510.

Warpaint London Price Performance

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 233 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 225 and a twelve month high of GBX 590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.46. The stock has a market cap of £188.23 million, a P/E ratio of 998.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warpaint London



Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

