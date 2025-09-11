Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Tenet Fintech Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

