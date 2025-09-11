Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$63.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.12.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

TECK.B opened at C$56.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.23 and a 1-year high of C$72.92.

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.