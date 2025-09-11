Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.99. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

