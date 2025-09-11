Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPIF opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.49.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

