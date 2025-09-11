Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.92% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.8%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

