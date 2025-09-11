SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.5882.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock worth $1,653,646 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,222.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 662,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

