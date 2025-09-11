Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
