Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.

LON CNE opened at GBX 208 on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 185.48 and a 12 month high of GBX 341.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of £142.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,485.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

